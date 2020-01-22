Woman in wheelchair, 91, struck by car in NH parking lot

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — A 91-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car as she was crossing a store parking lot in Claremont, New Hampshire, police said.

Police said the driver was a minor, so they haven’t released their name. They said she heard a noise Monday, looked in her rear-view mirror and saw a wheelchair on the ground and a person injured.

Family members identified the woman Irene Gray, of Ascutney, Vermont, the Valley News reported. They said one of her sons was helping her through the parking lot when the crash happened. She suffered a fractured hip and arm.

Police said they don’t believe speed or alcohol are factors in the crash. They are looking at the driver’s phone to see if it played a role.

