WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman using a wheelchair was taken to an area hospital Friday after being hit by a car on Route 9, the Westboro Fire Department said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street near 12:45 p.m.

Both the fire department and the Westboro Police Department shared a photo showing the emergency response. Though traffic was getting by the crash site, police said Lyman Street was closed to traffic.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 2:30 p.m. and spotted emergency crews working at the crash site. Lyman Street was still closed to traffic and an empty wheelchair was seen in the road.

Westboro police in an update identified the person who was hit as a 58-year-old woman from Westboro. Police said she suffered serious head injuries.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman remained at the scene and said the crash remained under investigation as of around 3:30 p.m.

