Woman in wheelchair struck by NH car dies of injuries

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — A 91-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was struck by a car last month as she was crossing a store parking lot in Claremont, New Hampshire, has died of her injuries, police said.

The Valley News reports Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said that Irene Gray, of Ascutney, Vermont, died Sunday at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center from “”he injuries she received after being struck.”

Gray’s family had said one of her sons was helping her through the parking lot on Jan. 20 when the crash happened. She suffered a fractured hip and arm, among other injuries.

Police said the driver was a 17-year-old girl from Claremont. They are still investigating.

Police had said they did not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, but they were looking at the driver’s phone to see if it played a role.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)