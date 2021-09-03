REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted for trafficking multiple victims for sex through a day spa in Revere that served as a front for human trafficking, officials said.

A Suffolk County Grand Jury indicted Geralda De Matos Garland, 57, of Revere, Thursday on two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, keeping a house of ill fame, and money laundering, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Two employees of the business — Lucas Sobreira, 29, of Everett, and Giacomo Neto, 41, of Lynn — have also been indicted for sexually assaulting clients seeking massages, Healey added.

Sobreira is facing one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and assault and battery, while Neto faces two counts each of the same charges.

Authorities launched an investigation into Garland and developed evidence indicating that she ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through Crystal’s Day Spa, which she owned and set up as a front for human trafficking, according to the AG’s office.

Garland allegedly facilitated commercial sexual activity by recruiting victims and offering sexual activity between victims and buyers in exchange for a fee.

She also posted online advertisements offering commercial sex, arranged commercial sex appointments with sex buyers, collected money from sex buyers, and profited from this commercial sexual activity, the AG’s office alleges.

Sobreira allegedly sexually assaults a person at the day spa in 2018, while Neto allegedly sexually assaulted two different people on separate occasions at the day spa in 2021.

The victims were not aware the day spa offered illegal commercial sex, the AG’s office said.

Garland, Sobreira, and Neto are slated to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)