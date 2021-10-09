WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a charging hoverboard was to blame for an early morning blaze that forced a woman and her infant to escape their Wareham home through a window.

Crews received a call around 1 a.m. from a woman saying she and her infant were trapped inside their Rose Point Avenue home after growing flames blocked the door.

The operator helped the pair safely navigate their way out of the house through a first floor window, according to Wareham firefighters.

Fire investigators determined that a hoverboard charging in the kitchen had sparked the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

No additional details have been released.

