Woman injured after Allston facade collapses speaks out

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman injured after the facade of an Allston building collapsed in November is speaking about the experience.

Witnesses said the concrete facade fell on top of the woman and trapped her underneath.

Police say she received serious injuries to her hands and legs.

“I honestly don’t remember much at all,” Sonya Bandouil, the victim, said. “I just remember walking one moment on the street and then, the next thing I know, I woke up two weeks later in the hospital.”

Officials said long-term deterioration and stormy weather were to blame for the sudden collapse.

