Woman injured after awning falls off building in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was struck and injured by an awning that fell off of a building in Medford on Friday morning, officials said.

The awning collapsed on top of the woman in the area of Riverside Avenue before 10 a.m., according to the Medford Fire Department.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Michael Cronin was nearby when the snow-covered awning crashed down on the sidewalk.

“It was like a loud domino effect,” Cronin told 7NEWS. “The whole thing came right down in a matter of three or four seconds.”

A group of good Samaritans banded together to help first responders lift the awning off of the woman, officials said.

The scene has since been roped off with police tape.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Fire department personnel are now clear of the scene of the awning collapse on Riverside Ave. Pictured here is a group of good samaritans and first responders lifting that awning off the victim after the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/fDiuCEnta5 — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) December 18, 2020

Breaking:Police on scene after awning collapses in Medford from the weight of the heavy snow #7news pic.twitter.com/bBjjpfCYPO — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 18, 2020

Ongoing incident: An awning on Riverside Ave in Medford Square collapsed. One person was injured and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Crews are standing by. pic.twitter.com/phCldIi01k — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) December 18, 2020

