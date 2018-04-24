Woman injured after backing car into garage in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman was injured Tuesday after she backed her car into a detached garage in Raynham.

The incident happened at a home on Center Street. Police said the car was wedged into of the garage bays and crews had to rescue the 85-year-old woman, who was trapped inside the car.

The woman suffered minor injuries. Police said they have requested that the woman’s license be suspended.

