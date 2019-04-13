Woman injured after being struck by state police vehicle in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say a state trooper in a vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian in East Boston early Saturday morning.

According to state police, a trooper on a detail assignment was driving through the intersection of Bennington Street and Vienna Street in East Boston at around 5:30 a.m. when he struck a woman who was crossing the street.

The victim, a 58-year-old woman, has not been identified. She was taken to Mass. General Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The trooper was also taken to Mass. General Hospital for emotional distress, officials say.

