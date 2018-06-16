Woman injured after car struck by cyclist in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester woman, riding her bicycle, struck a moving vehicle when she failed to slow down in an intersection.

The cyclist was traveling on Queen St. when she entered the intersection of Chandler St. around 9:30 last night. She then collided with the driver’s side rear door and sustained a large cut to the head.

Witnesses at the scene stated that the driver had the green light.

At this time the cyclist’s condition is unknown. However, it is believed that her injuries are not life-threatening.

