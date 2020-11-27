Woman injured after porch collapses in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a home in Hyde Park on Friday after they said a porch collapsed leaving a woman injured.

Officers said the woman was not seriously hurt after the deck attached to her River Street home fell.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where the detached railing could be seen dangling several feet over the ground.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation

No further information was released.

