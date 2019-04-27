Woman injured by falling tree limb at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured Saturday afternoon when they were struck by a falling tree limb at Franklin Park Zoo.

Zoo officials say the victim was standing under a small pop-up tent when the limb came crashing down.

The victim, whose name was not released, was alert and able to walk when Boston EMS arrived at the scene.

“She was walking, talking,” Anne Knapp, Director of Animal Services, said. “It wasn’t a severe injury.”

No animals were injured.

The zoo remained open as crews worked to clear the fallen limb from the path.

Soggy ground and high winds could have been the cause of the incident.

Zoo official: there was a small pop up tent set up near where the branch fell. That person was injured, but was conscious and alert and able to walk. @BOSTON_EMS transported that individual. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) April 27, 2019

Tree branch falls at Franklin Park Zoo – yellow caution tape is up. No word so far on whether any visitors were injured. There is some wind today. pic.twitter.com/pu3xzNq4qr — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) April 27, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)