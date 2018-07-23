WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a police cruiser crashed into another car and struck a vent at a Maine gas station.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in Windham.

Police say 38-year-old Jenea Eide was turning into a gas station when Detective Bradley Rogers, who was driving behind her, struck her vehicle.

The police cruiser veered off the road, hitting a vent pipe for underground storage tanks at the gas station before smashing into the gas station’s front sign.

Eide has been hospitalized with minor injuries. Rogers was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the gas pumps were shut off at the station shortly after the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

