Woman injured in crash with tractor-trailer in Manchester, NH

Police investigating a crash on I-93 in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized with an arm injury after a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer Monday on Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident about 8:49 a.m. determined that Gena Handlowich, 29, of Londonderry, was driving northbound in a black 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck when she lost control, crashed into a guardrail, and then veered into the path of an ongoing tractor-trailer, New Hampshire state police said.

Although the driver of the tractor-trailer, Richard Beaty, 64, of Allenstown, took evasive action, state police say he was unable to avoid hitting the pickup truck.

Handlowich, who had to be extricated from her truck, was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester to be treated for arm injuries. Beaty was uninjured in the crash.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Trooper Erick Deya at the State Police – Troop B Barracks in Bedford at 603-223-4381.

