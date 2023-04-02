BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital late Saturday night after falling from a second-floor window in a home in Boston.

Officers responding to a 7:30 p.m. report of a woman who fell from a home at the intersection of Judge and Iroquois streets found the woman suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

Neighbors say there was a party going on at the time of the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

