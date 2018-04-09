Woman injured in hit-and-run on Route 145 in Revere

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — State police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in Revere Monday night before driving off.

The female pedestrian was struck on Route 145 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she is in critical condition.

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV with possible body damage. Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call State Police at 781-284-0038.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)