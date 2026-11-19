QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a house in Quincy early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a multi-family home on Marshall Street found smoke showing on arrival, according to fire officials.

The fire was on the second floor and spread through the walls to the attic. Everyone was able to make it out safely.

The cause remains under investigation.

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