Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset woman was taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset on Thursday.

The 61-year-old woman was injured in a crash at the intersection of Route 3A and Beechwood Street and taken to South Shore Hospital with what were considered minor injuries, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

61 y/o #Cohasset female injured during 2-car crash @ 3A & Beechwood at 7:15am today. Transported to @southshorehosp w/ minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/S16KS9ovqB — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) July 11, 2019

