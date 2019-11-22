Woman injured trying to board moving Commuter Rail, investigation underway

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman in her 30s was injured while trying to board a moving Commuter Rail train Friday night.
Transit authorities could be seen inspecting an outbound Middleborough/Lakeville Train at South Station following the incident.
There is no word on the woman’s condition.
Keolis officials wish to remind the public that attempting to board a moving train is prohibited.
No further information has been released.
