NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 74-year-old woman was injured Wednesday when a light pole fell in a shopping center parking lot in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

Police said the pole was at least 30 feet high. After Wednesday’s incident, officials said they’re trying to figure out how the pole fell.

“Everybody was scared at that moment,” witness Jason Tran said. “It was crazy.”

The incident happened in the Webster Square plaza off Daniel Webster Highway. Tran works in the plaza. He said he saw what happened and called 911.

Dozens of first responders soon arrived, huddling around the woman who was lying on the ground between Michaels and TJ Maxx locations.

Tran said the woman was awake, though her head was bleeding.

Police said it’s unclear if the pole hit the woman or if she hit her head trying to get out of the way.

While officials said they don’t believe anything hit the pole, witnesses said it was windy in the area.

“The lady parked the car and she goes to Michaels and, at that time, it was very strong wind,” Tran said.

Speaking on Wednesday, some in the area said they were left with questions and concerns.

“I think that’s kind of bizarre that something especially from that high just falls on your head,” shopper Marsha Marcelin said.

“It’s scary,” Tran said.

Police said the woman had to be flown to a hospital in Boston due to the severity of her head injury.

Kimco Realty, which manages the Webster Square site, later shared a statement Wednesday night, confirming that a woman was injured at the shopping center.

“We express our sincere concern and hope for the injured person’s full and speedy recovery,” the company said.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, tenants, and employees is our top priority,” the statement continued. “We are currently investigating the cause of the incident, and in the meantime have ensured that the area where the incident took place is safe and clear of debris.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)