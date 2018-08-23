Woman injured when runaway tire flies across Route 128, smashes windshield

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) – A Revere woman was injured Thursday afternoon when a runaway tire on Route 128 in Lynnfield flew across the highway and smashed her windshield, state police said.

The 69-year-old driver, whose name has not been made public, was traveling north when the tire came loose from a car traveling south, launched over the median and shattered her sunroof and windshield.

The woman was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. She has since been released.

The driver of the vehicle that lost the tire, a 29-year-old East Boston woman, was not injured.

Both vehicles have since been towed from the highway.

The incident is under investigation.

