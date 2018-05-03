Woman involved in crash that injured Milford police officer facing OUI, drug charges

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman accused of being impaired behind the wheel when she slammed into a Milford police cruiser early Thursday morning is now facing drug and operating under the influence charges, police said.

Emily Cicconi, of Milford, is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possessing a class B drug, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Congress and West streets found Milford police Officer Steve Sousa suffering from a concussion in his crumpled cruiser, Police Chief Thomas O’Laughlin said.

A subsequent investigation determined that Cicconi caused the accident when she drove through a flashing red light, according to police.

Sousa was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises and is expected to be OK, O’Laughlin said.

Sousa’s police cruiser sustained front-end damage, Cicconi’s car had damage to the passenger’s side and appeared to have stopped just short of hitting a building.

Cicconi was also arrested on charges of illegally possessing fireworks and improperly storing fireworks.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)