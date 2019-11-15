Woman issued summons in connection with East Bridgewater hit-and-run involving juveniles on horses

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman woman has been issued a summons to appear in court for her alleged role in ah it-and-run in East Bridgewater earlier this week involving two juveniles and two horses, officials announced Friday.

Andrea L. Fitzgerald-Rumsey, 44, will be summonsed to appear in Brockton District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, according to East Bridgewater Police Chief Scott Allen.

Fitzgerald-Rumsey was arrested in Halifax on Thursday after a trooper noticed her white 2010 Ford Escape with a broken side mirror, which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the alleged hit-and-run.

Officers responding to a reported crash between a horse and a var on Belmont Street about 5 p.m. Wednesday spoke with two juveniles who said they were riding two horses when one horse and its rider were side-swiped by a car. The juvenile was later taken to the hospital to be treated for a knee injury.

