Woman issues warning after 3 dogs suddenly die following trip to neighborhood pond

(WHDH) — A North Carolina woman is urging pet owners to use caution while visiting neighborhood ponds after her three dogs suddenly died following an apparent run-in with toxic blue-green algae.

WTVD-TV reports Melissa Martin took her dogs home for a bath after a recent swim when they started having seizures. She says they died just a few hours later.

Martin told the news outlet that her dogs were exposed to the bacteria-ridden algae during their swim.

Cyanobacteria can live in both fresh and saltwater, according to health officials. It typically multiplies and blooms when the water is warm.

Martin says she hopes officials will put up warning signs in the area to prevent future tragedy.

“I plan to contact whoever I need to contact to make sure we have signs up at every body of water like this that says it’s toxic,” Martin told the news outlet.

Health officials say children are also susceptible to being poisoned.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)