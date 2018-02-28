Woman jailed for calling officials “my target” in gun video

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Police have arrested a Maine woman who posted a video of herself target shooting while listing city officials by name and describing them as “my target.”

Police say 57-year-old Laurie Allen was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon. The Bangor Daily News reports Belfast Police Chief Michael McFadden says the videos and a series of public confrontations have caused “reasonable fear” among officials.

Allen has been involved in a dispute with the city for several years. She believes a stream that poses a flooding risk to her property is the city’s responsibility to maintain. The city disagrees.

Allen is jailed in Wiscasset. A jail spokesman says he doesn’t know if she has retained an attorney.

