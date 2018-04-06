Woman jumps from 3rd floor deck to escape massive fire in Hampton, N.H.

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) – A woman was forced to jump from a third-floor deck late Thursday night to escape a massive fire that ripped through a building in Hampton, New Hampshire.

The fire broke out in a building at around 10 p.m. on Ashworth Avenue on the corner of C Street and quickly spread thanks to the wind. The building houses a soup kitchen, laundromat and various residences.

“Initially, there was so much fire, crews couldn’t get inside. The initial crews did a great job keeping it to the building of origin,” said Fire Lt. Sean Gannon.

Crews scrambled to rescue everyone inside but one woman on the third floor was forced to jump to safety.

“She was on the third floor and the stairway was compromised,” Gannon said. “She went out over the deck and landed on the roof of the laundromat. The guys rescued her on the C Street side.”

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced. The building was deemed a total loss and will need to be torn down. Damage was estimated at more than $1 million.

No injuries were reported. The state fire marshal’s office is leading an investigation.

