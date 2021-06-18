MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman jumped from a second-story balcony to escape the raging flames that tore through a house in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 2 Shore Drive Extension by Baboosic Lake around 7 p.m. were met with residents who reported that a woman may be trapped on the second floor, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.

They rushed into the home to search for occupants but had to quickly evacuate due to the heavy flames and smoke, fire officials said.

They later learned that the missing person had jumped from the second-story balcony before crews arrived and was rescued by a boater and brought to shore, where an ambulance transported her to a local hospital, fire officials added.

At that time, fire officials say all occupants were accounted for and they began to attack the blaze from the exterior.

A Merrimack Department of Public Works backhoe demolished the collapsing home so crews could finish their firefight.

Two firefighters were transported to Catholic Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

A pet dog has been reported missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

