Woman jumps from third-floor deck to escape massive Hampton Beach blaze

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - A woman was forced to jump from a third-floor deck late Thursday night to escape a massive fire that ripped through a building in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

The three-alarm, wind-driven fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Ashworth Avenue on the corner of C Street and spread quickly.

Fire officials said the blaze started in a building that houses a soup kitchen, laundromat and various residences.

“Initially, there was so much fire crews couldn’t get inside. The initial crews did a great job keeping it to the building of origin,” said Lt. Sean Gannon.

Crews scrambled to rescue everyone inside, but one woman was forced to jump to safety.

“She was on the third floor and the stairway was compromised,” Gannon said. “She went out over the deck and landed on the roof of the laundromat. The guys rescued her on the C Street side.”

Six apartments in the building were also damaged. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting six people who were displaced. The building was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The state fire marshal’s office is leading an investigation.

