PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed and four other people, including three firefighters, were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a massive blaze ripped through a home in Pepperell, officials said.
Crews responding to a four-alarm blaze at a home on Main Street found heavy smoke billowing into the air and flames that had engulfed the entire structure, according to the Pepperell Fire Department.
The name of the victim, who was said to be in her 50s, has not been released.
The condition of those who were taken to the hospital was not immediately clear.
More than a dozen area fire departments helped extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)