PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed and five other people, including four firefighters, were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a massive blaze ripped through a six-unit apartment building in Pepperell, officials said.

Crews responding to a four-alarm fire at a home at 50 Main St. around 8:30 a.m. found heavy smoke billowing into the air and flames that had engulfed the entire structure, according to Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman

Borneman said at a news conference that an off-duty fire lieutenant spotted the blaze and quickly called it in.

“He was leaving the supermarket and got on his portable radio, called in that there were fire and smoke showing, and immediately requested a second alarm,” Borneman told reporters. “Upon my arrival, there was heavy fire showing from two windows on floor number one, extending into the second and third floors.”

The name of the victim, who was said to be in her 50s, has not been released.

One resident, along with the four firefighters, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening.

More than a dozen area fire departments responded to help extinguish the fire.

Borneman says the high heat and humidity hindered crews as they worked to knock down the flames.

“Because of the heat and the conditions of humidity, we asked for two more alarms,” he explained.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office were both called to the scene.

Officials say the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The death marks the first fatal fire in Pepperell in more than 20 years.

An investigation is ongoing.

