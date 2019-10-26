Woman killed after being struck by a car on the Mass Pike in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 27-year-old Douglas woman was killed after being struck by a car on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Millbury late Friday night.

Troopers responding to reports of a pedestrian crash on the eastbound side of the Turnpike around 11 p.m. located the victim in the westbound side in the vicinity of the median.

The woman was taken to a St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester where she was pronounced dead.

Investigation indicates that the woman crashed her 2013 Nissan Altima and was then hit by another car traveling westbound when she got out and tried to cross the highway.

Several minutes after the original crash was reported, the operator of a westbound 2013 Ford Fusion reported to State Police that he may have struck something on the Turnpike a short time earlier. Troopers observed front-end damage to the Fusion.

The driver, a 54-year-old Oxford man, and his passenger, an adult female, were transported to State Police to be interviewed.

Troopers also located and interviewed witnesses to the crash.

The westbound side of the Turnpike was shut down prior to the crash scene to facilitate the rescue response and investigation and reopened around 1 a.m.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the crash reconstruction and crime scene sections and the State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County.

No additional information has been released.

