WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and another injured after a shooting in Waterbury.

The Waterbury Police Department said a 35-year-old woman was found dead early Saturday at a home and a 38-year-old woman was injured.

Both women had been shot multiple times.

The injured woman was taken to a local hospital where she was in stable condition.

Officers were called to the home after a report of a weapon.

Police have not released any details about a possible motive or suspect for the shooting.

