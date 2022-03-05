WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and another injured after a shooting in Waterbury.

The Waterbury Police Department said a 35-year-old woman was found dead early Saturday at a home and a 38-year-old woman was injured.

Both women had been shot multiple times.

The injured woman was taken to a local hospital where she was in stable condition.

Officers were called to the home after a report of a weapon.

Police have not released any details about a possible motive or suspect for the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)