Woman killed in crash involving box truck in Ayer

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a crash involving a box truck and a car in Ayer on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Littleton Road around 5:50 a.m. found a woman dead inside the car that had crashed with the truck, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Ayer Police Chief William Murray said in a joint press release.

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene and was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

