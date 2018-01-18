Woman killed in crash on Brockton-Avon line

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Authorities say a woman was killed Thursday morning in crash on the Brockton-Avon line.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Memorial Drive, according to the Avon Fire Department.

Serious motor vehicle crash on Memorial Dr. at the Brockton line in Brockton. No further information at this time. — Avon Fire Department (@AvonMassFD) January 18, 2018

Authorities say the car slammed into a utility pole, killing a 57-year-old woman. Her name is being withheld at this time.

Video from Sky7 showed a black sedan with severe front-end damage.

Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane as crash reconstruction teams worked at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

