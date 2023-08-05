WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth woman was killed in a crash on Route 3 northbound in Weymouth Saturday morning, officials said.

The 60-year-old woman died at the scene after a crash around 5 a.m. near Exit 38. Her passenger, a 34-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes of Route 3 northbound were closed for about two hours this morning.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said.

