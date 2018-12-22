Woman killed in early morning South Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a South Boston blaze that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in a multi-family home on East 8th Street just after 5 a.m. found heavy smoke billowing out of the windows and doors.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found a 59-year-old woman who had been trapped in her first-floor apartment, officials said.

The woman, who was the building’s landlady, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Michael Sullivan, who lives in the upstairs apartments, spoke about how he and his family made it out and how they tried to help the victim.

” We ran down to the first floor where the landlady lives,” Sullivan said. “She wasn’t answering so we got the key to her house and opened the door. When we got the door open there was a wall of heat and smoke was billowing out.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire on east eighth street in south Boston. Working on getting some details. @7News pic.twitter.com/EwbxSGAbTG — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) December 22, 2018

Confirmed: one woman dead after a fire here at this building in south Boston @7News pic.twitter.com/K7uD8FpzuT — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) December 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)