FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating an assault and fatality in Fall River that took place Wednesday.

At around 4:37 a.m., officers responded to a report at a home on the 400 block of Dickinson Street, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police discovered a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck area and a 42-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

The female, 42-year-old Remy Aull, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

