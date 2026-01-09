EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman died in a fire at a home in Easton.

Initially crews responded to a call Thursday night for a medical emergency and had to shift gears when they came to the home; firefighters were welcomed by heavy flames present when they arrived at the scene.

“On arrival, firefighters found heavy fire at the large, single-family home,” officials said in a statement. “Firefighters immediately went to work, attacking the fire and searching for occupants.”

One individual, the only person in the house at the time, was found deceased.

“The fire went to four alarms, traveling quickly throughout the 1½-story structure and drawing a large regional response,” officials said. “Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about two hours but continued to extinguish hotspots until the early morning hours.”

No firefighters were injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)