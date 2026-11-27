FRANCESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was killed and two others were hurt in a house fire in New Hampshire.

Firefighters say they received a call for a reported home explosion on Pleasant Pond Road in Francestown Thursday night.

When firefighters arrived, a man and child were out of the burning home, but officials said a woman was still inside.

Firefighters found her body inside hours later.

The man and child were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Several dogs and cats also died.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

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