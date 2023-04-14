BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed in a house explosion in Berlin early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident took place at a home on Pleasant Street around 3:30 a.m.

Officials blocked off the area around the home and firefighters were called in from 10 communities.

Fire officials were seen spraying water down on the house from a truck ladder.

Chief Michael McQuillen says a second woman was rescued by neighbors, who came running out when they heard the explosion and pulled her from the debris.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

