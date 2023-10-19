MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a woman was struck and killed in Malden while trying to cross a street.

Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said the pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Main Street in a crash that involved two vehicles on Thursday.

According to Malden PD, a preliminary investigation found a BMW SUV had been traveling south on Main Street when it collided with another SUV that had stopped at the traffic light.

“The BMW ultimately traveled off the roadway striking two telephone poles before fatally striking an adult female who was standing on sidewalk,” a news release from the department stated. “The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.”

According to officials, the victim had just picked up groceries when she was hit, with food items and a crushed grocery cart visible at the scene.

Chief Cronin said that the woman was pinned beneath the BMW. He also noted that the other SUV appeared to belong to federal law enforcement.

As the investigation continued into the early evening and the intersection remained taped off, a woman who had been volunteering at a nearby YMCA told reporters she had just served the victim.

“I cannot believe – I just helped her, gave her food,” Madina Adolph said through tears. “It’s just a sad thing. Life is too short.”

Others who live nearby also shared their reactions to a tragedy on a street corner many say they find themselves at nearly every day.

“When I saw that, my heart dropped,” said one man named Frank. “I was just thinking, what if I was walking down the street to go see my cousin?”

“I use this crosswalk a lot, so yeah, it’s pretty scary now going further into the week having to cross the street and think about it every time I cross,” said area resident Aharon Miranda.

According to Malden PD, the driver of the BMW SUV remained at the scene of the crash and had been cooperating with police.

While the cars involved in this crash had long since been towed away, the scene remained active Thursday night as crews worked to repair two traffic lights that were damaged.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)