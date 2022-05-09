MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman killed in a wrong-way Mansfield crash has been identified by the Massachusetts State Police.

Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, suffered “obvious fatal injuries” at the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning following cruisers’ attempts to locate and stop a wrong-way driver.

Dolbashian, of Smithfield, R.I., was traveling north on Route 495 just before 3 a.m. when she collided head-on with a wrong-way driver in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder. The Nissan driver, a 35-year-old Pawtucket, R.I. resident, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by MedFlight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Police have not shared the identity of the wrong-way driver, nor have they determined whether that driver will be charged.

The facts and circumstances of the crash are under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.

