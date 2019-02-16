Woman killed in Medford crash

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Medford on Saturday night.

Police responding to Route 93 Southbound near Exit 33 about 7:40 p.m. say the female driver was the only one involved in the crash.

Only one lane is open as police investigate the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

