BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman died Monday and another person was injured after a medical transport van went off the road and hit a tree in Boston, police said.

State police said they responded to the crash on the Riverway at Longwood Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

By the time troopers arrived, police said EMS and fire crews were already on scene and attempting medical aid for a 71-year-old patient who had been riding in the van when it crashed.

The woman, police said, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Monday evening.

