MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Sunday that left a woman dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike in the area of Exit 12 around 4:50 p.m. determined a woman died in the crash, which involved three vehicles, according to New Hampshire state police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

