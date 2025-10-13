BOSTON (WHDH) - One woman has died in a shooting Roxbury Monday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Around 1:07 p.m., police responded to the area of 1855 Washington Streetand found an adult female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital via Boston EMS with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

