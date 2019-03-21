Woman killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent, three-vehicle crash in Watertown on Wednesday that left a 64-year-old woman dead.

Officers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the area of Bridge Street about 6:22 p.m. found two damaged SUVs and a car that was flipped over onto its roof.

“The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Street, lost control for some reason at a high rate of speed, struck the back of the vehicle in front of it, flipped to its side, and flipped into a car traveling the opposite way, and flipped over on its roof,” Watertown Police Chief Michael Lawn said.

A 41-year-old woman in one of the other cars and her three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emily Montoya identified the driver who was killed as her aunt, Lephong Chong, of Waltham.

“She was very hard-working, always busy, always looked out for us, super caring, and such a hard studier,” Montoya said. “Thank goodness (everyone else is) alright. We are very sorry this unfortunate accident occurred. We just want everything to be OK, and we hope they are OK as well.”

Rhonda Gigliotti, of Perfection Towing, said she heard the crash.

“It sounded like a train accident,” she said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

