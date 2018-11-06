Woman killed in West Dennis car crash

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old Falmouth woman was killed Tuesday night when the car she was driving went off the road and struck a tree in West Dennis, police said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of Old Jail Lane about 8:34 p.m. found a 2002 Ford truck that gone off the road and struck a large tree, according to Dennis police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

