Woman killed, man injured after being struck by car in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed and a man was injured after they were struck by a car in Worcester on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving two pedestrians in the area of 560 Southwest Cutoff near Wendy’s restaurant around 7 a.m. found a 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, later died at a local hospital. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrians were crossing four lanes of traffic when they were struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, police said.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.

An investigation remains ongoing.

