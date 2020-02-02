Woman killed, man injured after woman backed out of driveway

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A woman backing out of a driveway plowed into two people, killing one and injuring the other, police said Sunday.

A Florida woman was backing out of a driveway in Middletown on Saturday afternoon when she drove into a yard across the street, striking two people. Her Jeep Cherokee continued to back up and finally stopped after hitting a porch.

Gertrude Mackin, 80, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Tristan Mouligne remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

“It’s a tragic, tragic accident,” Police Chief William Kewer told The Newport Daily News.

The crash remains under investigation.

